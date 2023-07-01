American banker Peter Orszag calls for a “super bloc” against the People’s Republic

Posted on by Faye Stephens

Peter Orszag at a conference in May

When he took over as CEO of Lazard in October, he wants to push asset management.

picture: Reuters

On the power struggle between the United States and China. Many companies will “at least check” because of political tensions with the West, you business in China “To secede more or secede altogether,” says Orszaj, who was a member of US President Barack Obama’s cabinet.

He advised the US government to coordinate closely with the Europeans on China policy: “If only the US imposed sanctions, This won’t work. But if the United States and the European Union form a kind of super bloc, it is a very powerful tool for imposing global standards.”

In addition to geopolitical risks, Orszag sees risks in the banking system. In his opinion, it is American regional banking crisiswhich shook the financial world in March, is not over yet.

Read now

Get access to this and all other articles at

web and in our app FREE for 4 weeks.

tracking

Read now

Get access to this and all other articles at

the web and in our app.

tracking

See also  Subway Queen. Elizabeth Lane is the new pride of London.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *