American banker Peter Orszag calls for a “super bloc” against the People’s Republic

Peter Orszag at a conference in May
When he took over as CEO of Lazard in October, he wants to push asset management.
picture: Reuters
On the power struggle between the United States and China. Many companies will “at least check” because of political tensions with the West, you business in China “To secede more or secede altogether,” says Orszaj, who was a member of US President Barack Obama’s cabinet.
He advised the US government to coordinate closely with the Europeans on China policy: “If only the US imposed sanctions, This won’t work. But if the United States and the European Union form a kind of super bloc, it is a very powerful tool for imposing global standards.”
In addition to geopolitical risks, Orszag sees risks in the banking system. In his opinion, it is American regional banking crisiswhich shook the financial world in March, is not over yet.
