Struan Stephenson: You managed to break through the wall of silence imposed by the Iranian regime

You have broken the wall of silence that has surrounded Iran and its theocratic regime for 44 years. Struan Stephenson, a former member of the European Parliament, said on June 22 at an international conference in Paris attended by a number of high-level politicians that doing so angered the mullahs in Iran.

Mr. Stevenson, who presided over the session, thanked those present and emphasized the importance of the message sent to US President Joe Biden, Council of Europe President Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the heads of all. 27 member states and 117 former world leaders signed it, some of them with us.”

Here is the full text of Stevenson’s speech:

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, good day to you, Mrs. Rajavi, and to Your Excellencies, the former world leaders who are with us today. You are all very welcome.

Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us all. I’d like to start by thanking all of you gathered here — and thank you for signing the letter to President Biden, Charles Michel, Rishi Sunak, and Justin Trudeau. And of course I also want to thank the 27 heads of state of the European Union for that.

The importance of this message is great. I think you have broken the wall of silence that has surrounded Iran and its theocratic regime for 44 years. The breach of this wall angered the mullahs in Iran.

The mullahs went mad when they learned of the masses of politicians, especially former world leaders, who had signed this letter – and other statements alongside it, in defense of the right of the Iranian people to stand up to their tyrants in order to establish order. In doing so, they supported Mrs. Rajavi and her ten-point plan to bring peace, freedom, justice, democracy, human rights and women’s rights to the besieged Iranian people.

Now because of the anger the mullahs felt when they learned of this international support. Yes, the phone rang. We heard that President Macron spent an hour and a half on the phone with Ebrahim Raisi, the butcher of Tehran. How on earth can anyone spend an hour and a half on the phone with the butcher of Tehran?

We also learned of the pressure that was put on Anthony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State. We get it: He’s negotiating, even if they keep denying it, he’s negotiating on behalf of President Biden’s plan to revive the zombie JCPOA (‘Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’) nuclear deal even though he’s been dead for years and buried since President Trump’s one-year resignation 2018.

We know from intelligence sources that the JCPOA was simply meant to serve the mullahs to accelerate their nuclear programme. They built nuclear bombs under the cover of the JCPOA. We allowed it – in keeping with the West’s policy of appeasement. And now, with the election approaching, President Biden is looking to revive the zombie conventions, so he’s also busy bringing back the tradition of the Mullahs.

I am convinced: He pressured Albania to carry out the horrific attack on Ashraf 3 two years ago, which was neither provoked nor authorized. More than 1,000 policemen raided the camp with batons and pepper spray, insulting residents and killing one of Ashraf’s escapees. Many others were taken to a hospital in Tiran with breathing problems caused by pepper spray and tear gas. They smashed safes and stole computers.

They left their mark everywhere in this horrific and illegal attack. You can trace all of this back to Tehran. It is the mullahs’ anger that created this crisis. Last week I chaired a session of the House of Commons. I was proud to say that 82 out of 129 members of the Scottish Parliament signed a statement of support for Mrs. Rajavi, the National Council of Resistance, the People’s Mojahedin and the People’s Uprising. This was followed by absolute majorities in the Northern Ireland Assembly, the Welsh Senate and the British House of Commons and Lords.

Parliaments around the world follow it. 3,500 MPs, senators and political leaders signed the statement of support. We got majorities in the US Congress, Italy, the Netherlands, Iceland, Norway, France, Slovenia and many other countries. And 117 former world leaders signed the letter I referred to at the beginning of this gathering. These include 52 former presidents, 54 former prime ministers, a former chancellor, two former presidents of the European Commission, and three Nobel laureates; Even Mike Pence added his signature last weekend.

So the support is great. We thank all of you, especially those who came here today.”