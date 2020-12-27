Bitcoin hits a record high of $ 28,000

visa Fifth Master Card is a credit card MA Walmart WMT The digital currency has a northern market value of $ 500 billion. Do you think Bitcoin is just a fad? Worth more thanor. or

Bitcoin Exceeded $ 20,000 For the first time in just 11 days. Now the door is knocking at $ 30,000.

Its rapid rise was noticeable – or insane, depending on your risk appetite. But there is some logic in the previous period: Investors are pumping money into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies during the Covid-19 pandemic as the Federal Reserve sent interest rates near zero (and expects to keep them there for several more years), weakening the US dollar.

This makes Bitcoin a relatively attractive currency. There is a certain limit to the number of bitcoins on the planet, and investors believe that once the supply runs out, the digital currency’s value can only increase.