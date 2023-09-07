Sephora and Zalando are ending their partnership

Translated by



Felicia Endres







Zalando and Sephora have ended their partnership that began in June 2021. The collaboration was initially launched in Germany and expanded to Italy in 2022, and was originally intended to roll out across Europe and enable the LVMH group’s eclectic fragrance chain to sell products from 300 brands. Via the German online platform. With this move, Sephora aimed to increase its online presence and attract a fashion-conscious audience, while Zalando wanted to use the partnership to strengthen its position in the dynamic beauty sector.

Sephora

“Given the very dynamic business environment we have in the EMEA region [Europa und Mittlerer Osten, Anm. d. Red.] Through our experience, we have made the decision to refocus our efforts and resources on our core business and sales networks. Having started pilot projects in Germany and Italy in 2021 and 2022, we have learned a lot from each other thanks to constructive cooperation and very good customer response. However, after evaluating the two pilot projects and next steps, we have collectively come to the conclusion that our potential can be best realized outside of the current partnership. “We have made a joint decision to end our collaboration in the next few months,” Sephora said in a statement sent to FashionNework.com.

Sephora, which expects sales of 13 billion euros for the current year, currently operates 3,000 stores worldwide and is constantly expanding its physical presence by entering new markets. For example, the French cosmetics chain opened its first store in the UK and is currently preparing to open a second store.

