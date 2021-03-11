Senate confirms appointment of Merrick Garland as attorney general

MEric Garland is the new attorney general of the United States. On Wednesday, the Senate approved President Joe Biden’s appointment as an appeals judge by 70 to 30 votes. The 68-year-old described the war against internal extremism and reconciling with supporters of former President Donald Trump’s storming of the Capitol as a “top priority” in his new office.

He also promised to protect the ministry from political interference. Another “urgent” task for the Department of Justice is to ensure that the justice system treats minorities and African Americans equally.

McConnell also supported the election

The 68-year-old is a well-respected judge who recently served on a federal appeals court in Washington, DC. In 2016, Republicans in the Senate rejected his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Among the 20 Republican senators who voted for Garland on Wednesday was influential Senator Mitch McConnell. As the Senate majority leader at the time, he played a key role in preventing Garland from serving as a judge on the Supreme Court in 2016. Then-Democratic President Barack Obama had proposed Garland for the position.

The Senate also approved the appointment of the African-American Marcia Fudge as housing and urban development minister, by 66 votes to 34.