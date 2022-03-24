Security: EU contributes another மில்லியன் 500 million to Ukraine’s military policy

Ukrainian soldiers in armor carriers carrier in the Vyshkorod region near Kiev. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky / AP / dpa

With a new financial package, EU countries are expanding their monetary support for Ukrainian soldiers fighting the Russian invasion. Great Britain has also announced additional aid.

Brussels – The European Union (EU) has officially agreed to increase funding for arms supplies to Ukraine. According to representatives of 27 member states, there is a further 500 500 million in support for the Ukrainian armed forces.







The money is intended to fund military equipment, but also for items such as fuel and first aid kits. The first set of 500 million euros was approved at the end of February. The second was announced on March 11th.

Germany funds more than a quarter

According to Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Germany will fund more than a quarter of EU support for Ukraine’s armed forces. The SPD politician said on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Brussels that Germany was involved in the “26 per cent order”.







Technically, the money for military aid comes from the so-called European Peace Facility. It is a new EU funding tool used to strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces in the Allies. Between 2021 and 2027, the peace facility will cost about five billion euros, which will be paid for by member states. One billion euros has been released to Ukraine alone in a very short time.

Great Britain wants to supply more weapons

Britain wants to supply more weapons in support of Ukraine. On Wednesday evening before the start of the NATO summit on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that another 6,000 missiles, including anti-tank weapons and other missiles, would be sent.

In addition, a further மில்லியன் 25 million (approximately மில்லியன் 30 million) will be available to strengthen the Ukrainian military. “Within a month of this crisis, the international community is facing an end in itself,” Johnson said in a statement. “We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine or it will be extinguished in Europe and around the world.” The Ukrainian people have shown extraordinary courage and resilience in the face of invasion. “Vladimir Putin is already failing in Ukraine,” the conservative politician said of the Russian president.

To combat misinformation in Russia and Ukraine, the British government is investing an additional £ 4.1m (approximately 9 4.9 million) in the BBC World Service. This contradicts the planned restructuring of the pay-as-you-go system announced by the UK Government over the next few years.

Allegations of Russia

Russia has accused the West of escalating the conflict by supplying arms to Ukraine. “We see how dangerous our Western counterparts, including the European Union, are now,” said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently.

EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borel has said the EU will continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression. This is causing untold suffering to the Ukrainian people.