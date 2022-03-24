Curling World Cup in Canada – 8 games, 8 wins: Swiss women unstoppable – sport

The Swiss Curlers are unbeaten in the World Cup, beating the Czech Republic and the United States.

The victory of the Swiss curlers at the World Championships in Prince George’s, Canada continues unabated. Switzerland have won 8 of 8 matches, 10: 3 against the Czech Republic and 8: 7 against the United States.

Own record was broken

They broke the World Cup opening record. Last year, the Arkavas women got off to a great start with 6 wins in their first 6 games.

Against the Czech Republic, Skip Silvana Trinsoni’s team made a decisive difference in the 3rd over. The game against the United States was on the cutting edge until the last. The reigning champions finally decided to bring home the two who were robbed at the end of the 8th.

Calling the knockout phase

Thanks to the incredible appearance of the World Cup so far, Switzerland has secured its place in the semi-finals. Curlers continue on Thursday with round-robin matches against Denmark and South Korea.



