Plantours Cruises: Canada, Key West, Cape Town and Colombia »News | Note

The ship sets the course for the Indian summer season in the Great Lakes, Miami and the Key West in the United States and Canada, connecting the Antarctic voyage with the Cape to Cape: from Cape Horn to Cape Town in South Africa via South Georgia. Chile’s Fjords, Peru, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Honduras and the route through the Panama Canal are also on the list, as well as the Indian Ocean island in India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Madagascar, Reunion and the Seychelles or Bahrain. , Oman and Saudi Arabia. In addition, there is a roundabout and crossing route to Cuba between the Canary Islands, including El Hiro and La Gomera. The new plan for MS Hamburg runs until May 2024.

London: Tower Bridge opened to MS Hamburg

Plantours Cruises has received numerous awards for Best Route. With a capacity of up to 400 guests, the MS Hamburg sails to areas covered by large cruise ships: the only German-speaking cruise ship to sail from Montreal to the Great Lakes. At the Thames, Tower Bridge opens into central London and offers extraordinary locations from German ports of departure: to the three Channel Islands kissed by the Gulf Stream, to the Azores, or to the islands like Amram at the Gate. And Shield.

As one of the first cruise ships, the MS Hamburg has been sailing completely without heavy oil for more than two years. There are on-board zodiac signs for guests to explore remote areas.

Travel for fully vaccinated travelers

From the European season, which begins in March, Plantours Cruises will only allow fully vaccinated passengers aboard the Hamburg. A booster vaccine is needed if the basic vaccine, i.e. the second vaccine, is more than three months old: Oliver Schuber, Managing Director (Red)