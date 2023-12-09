Scientists describe a fascinating group of plant fungi that are dynamic in evolution!

Computer-generated image of a mushroom pile Messina chlorophos On a tree trunk.

Within the specific field of scientific classification, group MushroomsMessina One Interesting challenge. Although fungi are usually classified into three ecological domains: decomposer fungi (He restores), Mutualists Or parasites, research indicates Messina Currently exceeds the limits of these ports.

Deciphering the relationships between fungi and plants

a group of Messina– Mushrooms belong to a family of mushrooms Mycinaceae It is characterized by delicate stems and cap-like heads. These mushrooms will It is considered a pure throwMeaning they are Decomposing wood and garbage (dead blanket of organic matter) by dissolving the material and absorbing it as a liquid solution then Releasing nutrients back into the soil.

Basically, it was thought that they feed on dead organic matter. However, research has shown this Certain types of Messina Living in a mutualistic relationship with different plant specieshow Mycorrhizal fungi.

Mycorrhizal species form Mutual symbiotic relationships With plant roots And Facilitating the exchange of nutrientsIt is essential for the health and growth of many plant species. Certain types of mycorrhizal fungi are parasites on their hosts.

Previous studies about Messinawhich occur in laboratory settings, confirm this In the roots of living plants Which are grown in Petri dishes. Studies have not yet proven this invasive behavior in the roots of wild plants.

The researchers in the study studied the environmental role of Messina– Fungi questioned their traditional classification as decomposers. Your presence Investigate whether Messina It can penetrate living seedlings in natural environments. By genetically analyzing the roots of land plants, they found mycenae in 9 out of 10 plant species in different environments. DNA studies confirmed this The continued presence of mycenae in the roots of living plants indicates an evolutionary shift towards invasion of living plants.

Environmentally adaptable

The small-scale study highlights the environmental adaptability of fungi and suggests that Messina Mycorrhizal capabilities can develop. one another Messina They have been observed to exchange nitrogen with carbon from plants, suggesting a possible mutual relationship. Researchers suspect a link between this adaptation and man-made plantations Messina Young seedlings can penetrate more easily than old forests.

the missing Messina on mature trees in a national park contrasts with the severe infestation on trees in a forest plantation. This led to the hypothesis that human activities, e.g Monoculture farms, role in this adaptation can play. Although more research is needed, the study published in the journal indicates this Environmental microbiology Disseminate a possible relationship between the human-influenced environment and the evolution of the ecological role of living organisms Messina– Closing the mushroom.

