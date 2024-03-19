The Rydberg constant: redefining the fundamental quantity of physics

The proton is one of the most common particles in the universe. There is at least one of these elements in every atomic nucleus. However, it causes a lot of trouble. For example, there is disagreement about the true size of a proton; when experts measure it, they get very different results depending on the method. This unpleasant situation has been bothering experts since 2010, when a group from the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics in Garching “shrinked the size of the proton” (as stated in the associated report). Editorial summary in Nature) – by a full five percent, from 0.887 femtometres to only 0.842 femtometres. Since then, almost every research group has had its own proton radius, and no one knows why.

There are now a whole host of possible explanations for this circumstance: unknown structures in the proton itself, mysterious new particles, or a previously unknown source of error. The problem is further exacerbated by known uncertainties, but they are no less disturbing. For example, the size of a proton can be calculated from the wavelength of radiation absorbed by the electrons of a hydrogen atom when it moves to a higher energy level. Unfortunately, this requires knowing the size of the proton very precisely.

A team led by Simon Scheidegger and Frederic Merkt of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich succeeded in avoiding precisely this chicken-and-egg problem. The researchers measured the difference between two specific energy states in the hydrogen atom. This consists only of a proton and an electron. The trick to the procedure is now In the specialized journal “Physical Review Letters”., is that one of the selected states is completely independent of the size of the proton. This means that the team was able to obtain a measurement value from which the proton size could be calculated using only one additional assumption.