47 Toucan – Spectrum of Science

Toucan 47 (now also known as NGC 104) appears to be the second brightest globular star cluster in the sky after Omega Centauri. Due to its compact shape, it was initially viewed as a star and was named accordingly. In fact, the center also has an extremely high stellar density, i.e. more than six stars per square arcsecond, converted to a distance of ~14,700 light-years, equivalent to >1,200 stars per square light-year. In conjunction with the radial density distribution, it can be concluded that the distance between the stars in the center is less than 0.1 light-year, that is, 40 times less than the distance of the nearest fixed star to the Sun. Within a radius of about 75 light-years there are several million stars, including bright red giants, which can be clearly seen in color in the image. If you think about how a red giant like Betelgeuse would appear at a distance of about 500 light-years from Earth, you can probably only vaguely imagine the spectacle that several million stars, including many red giants, would present in a much smaller volume of space. The globular cluster hosts at least ten millisecond pulsars, most of which are part of binary star systems. For this reason, 47 Tuc can also be seen in the gamma radiation window. In the lower left corner is the Small Magellanic Cloud, which is about 200,000 light-years away and therefore only appears close. The addition of narrow-band data highlights the emission nebulae in this irregular galaxy.