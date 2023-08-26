Science to howl | Every monster

When the Tears Don’t Stop: At the University of Münster, d. Jens Storp in ophthalmology – ophthalmology – especially on the lacrimal system. Honored at the International German Ophthalmic Congress (DOC) for his lecture in the category “General Ophthalmology”.

In the study presented at the ad hoc meeting, Storrp and his colleagues demonstrated an effective method for treating canniculitis: If the lacrimal puncta on the edges of the eyelids, the ducts, become inflamed, they can become blocked. The result: tear fluid no longer flows into the nose, but rather builds up. “On the one hand, this makes it more difficult for germs to drain out and the eyes can become infected more easily. On the other hand, there is a constant “rupture”, even if the person is not sadStorrp explains. As one of the few sites in Germany, the canals in Münster have not only been surgically “cleared” for years: the tube placed from the eye to the nose also prevents the points from growing back together. “In the study, we were able to use the long-term success data to show that the intubation method is more suitable for treatment than if the cannulae were just removed without casting,” says Storrp. “Thank you to the co-authors.”

A panel honors the best lectures in various categories of ophthalmology at the International DOC Conference. Prizes are not awarded. The award-winning Storb not only conducts research at the University of Münster, but also works in the eye clinic at the University Hospital.

