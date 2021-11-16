science

Loops Digital Fabric: Are Google and Facebook a Public Good?

November 16, 2021
Faye Stephens

I went a few weeks ago Facebook turns off the lights. Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram weren’t available for six hours. Could not send millions of text messages. Instagram head Adam Mosseri wrote that it felt like a “snow day” — snow-free. But what offered the East and West Coast elites a welcome change of constant noise and availability was an existential problem for others. in a Kenya Shops were sitting on their merchandise. In Brazil, relatives can no longer reach their relatives in hospitals. and in Afghanistan Politically persecuted people can no longer communicate.

