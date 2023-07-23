Schumacher’s son surprises with a statement about Lewis Hamilton

David Schumacher (right) driving the DTM and following closely behind Formula 1. Photo: IMAGO Images / HochZwei

There is no family name in Germany that denotes motorsport quite like Schumacher. First, most people in this country certainly think of Michael Schumacher, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion and 91-time race winner, who made Germany a veritable nation of racing drivers.

Then there’s Michael’s brother Ralph, who is six years his junior. He also drove in Formula 1, competing in a total of 180 Grands Prix between 1997 and 2007 and winning six of them. Today, he mainly appears as a TV expert.

The Schumacher brothers competed against each other in Formula 1 for nine years.Photo: IMAGO/Dahmen Pictures

Just as Michael Schumacher passed his racing genes on to his son Mick, who is currently the reserve driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team, Ralf Schumacher also has a son with talent, David Schumacher. He has been driving a DTM since 2022 and will be there for Winward Racing this season.

In an interview, David Schumacher made people sit up and take notice. Above all, the statement about Lewis Hamilton comes out of nowhere for many.

David Schumacher makes a surprising statement about the Formula 1 star

“I have to say that I followed Formula 1 very late, but at that time Mercedes was in control,” David Schumacher revealed. “And that’s when I looked at Lewis Hamilton.” Neither his uncle Michael nor his father Ralf were David Schumacher’s greatest stars on the racing circuit, but seven-time world champion from Great Britain Lewis Hamilton.

When he began his winning streak with Mercedes in 2014, David Schumacher was just 13 years old. Even now, nine years later, he’s still a huge fan of Hamilton, as he explained in the interview withran. deHe was simply fascinated by the “quiet person Hamilton” and the “performance he shows when he’s 100% in there with his head”.

Lewis Hamilton (left) working closely with Mick Schumacher at Mercedes. Photo: IMAGO Images / nordphoto GmbH / Bratic

Even the fact that Hamilton and the German team are currently suffering does not change his attitude towards the Silver Arrows and their star pilot. “Before that, there were so many moments where he was incredibly fast, losing times like no one else,” the 21-year-old explains. During Mercedes’ dominance from 2014 to 2020, he was ‘always fond of [Hamilton] Search for”.

However: David Schumacher reveals he has yet to meet his idol. “Not yet,” said “ran.de”. Considering the fact that both his father Ralph and cousin Mick attend every F1 race for work, meeting Hamilton should only be a matter of time.