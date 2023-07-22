Confusion after zero: Frick expects a temporary win, and the framework relies on the league’s go-ahead

Mario Frick: “We deserved to lose” Lucerne coach Mario Frick is dissatisfied after the match against Winterthur. 07/22/2023

Lucerne coach Mario Frick is dissatisfied after the zero number and praises the opponent for his brave appearance. But that’s the end of the details: Lucerne files a protest and claims a forfeited victory. On the other hand, Winterthur wants to get the green light from the league.

As it became known after the match and as Mario Frick confirmed in an interview with Blue Sport (see video above), FC Luzern lodged a protest. In an interview, the FCL coach said: “From our point of view, Ballet should be banned because he received a red card on Tuesday (in a test match, ed.).

At the first interruption, Max Meyer lodged a protest with the referee. The Winterthurer Ballet was supposed to be suspended after an attack in a friendly match against Villarreal B on Tuesday.

Frame clings to it: “The league gave the green light.”

Meanwhile, Winterthur coach Patrick Fremmer told Blue Sport in a post-match phone call that FCW had written confirmation from the league that Ballet had not been suspended. Sequel follows…