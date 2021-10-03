sport

Fabio Celestini talks about the FC Lucerne crisis – and the pressure in Basel

October 3, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/7

    Is Fabio Celestini already facing his crucial match in Basel?

  • 2/7

    The FCL coach is feeling the headwind more and more.

  • 6/7

    Ibrahima Ndiaye is now out too…

  • 7/7

    …and also Patrick Farkas.

Should Lucerne’s transformation in St. Jacob’s Park in Basel, of all places, succeed? Statistics do not give much hope. The last victory for FCL in Joggeli dates back to 2015. At the end of April there was a 2-1 victory. Then? This was followed by 11 mostly obvious bankruptcies and only two withdrawals.

Fabio Celestini is not interested in any of this. The problems and construction sites that he currently has to deal with are very big. Crisis meetings during the week revealed, according to SonntagsBlick information: Not all players are unconditionally behind the coach. Some seem to have spoken out against it internally. Is this the beginning of the end for FCL?

