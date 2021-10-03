Fabio Celestini talks about the FC Lucerne crisis – and the pressure in Basel

1/7 Is Fabio Celestini already facing his crucial match in Basel?

Should Lucerne’s transformation in St. Jacob’s Park in Basel, of all places, succeed? Statistics do not give much hope. The last victory for FCL in Joggeli dates back to 2015. At the end of April there was a 2-1 victory. Then? This was followed by 11 mostly obvious bankruptcies and only two withdrawals.

Fabio Celestini is not interested in any of this. The problems and construction sites that he currently has to deal with are very big. Crisis meetings during the week revealed, according to SonntagsBlick information: Not all players are unconditionally behind the coach. Some seem to have spoken out against it internally. Is this the beginning of the end for FCL?

Sports director Remo Mayer stuck to his coach. But what if the people of Lucerne lost again in Basel? When asked about a possible game of fate, Celestini said with a smile, “Squeeze? I always have it and make it myself!” He doesn’t waste any thought on any scenarios that might emerge or that YB will wait after the international break. He certainly does not think about losing to Bayern: “We need to win in Basel, that’s it.” It focuses on “my work only, I can’t influence the rest”.

Bad luck hit at the wrong time

Celestine’s situation was initially made more difficult by the long injury list. Instead of relaxing – as hoped – the situation for the staff has deteriorated drastically recently. With Patrick Farkas and Ibrahima Ndiaye, two other players from the extended tribe have joined the hospital camp, where the painfully lost captains Marius Muller and Pascal Schorpf as well as Martin Friedek, Tse Nedding and Samuel Allabi are already seated.

A lot is coming early this season at FCL. In addition to some covert appearances, there have also been unfortunate bankruptcies like against YB (3:4) or a lot of bad luck like against Lausanne (1:1) with three shots after that… Celestini is smiling away too. “I don’t want to make excuses and cry. We just have to keep working!”