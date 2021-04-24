sport

Julia Stingruber wins Superior Jumping Gold

April 24, 2021
Eileen Curry
Julia Stingerruber wins the gold medal at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel! The Swiss won her tenth in the European Championships, and her sixth in jumping.

The 27-year-old from Gossau starts working on her flagship machines in seventh place. The relief was great when I arrived at St. Jakobshali in Basel – yesterday’s all-around final was skipped by the third qualifier due to a thigh injury in order to spare herself for today’s final and Sunday’s ground final.

