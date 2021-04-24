Julia Stingruber wins Superior Jumping Gold

Keystone 1/10 An amazing achievement! Julia Stingruber wins EM gold.

Keystone 2/10 Steingruber shows two strong hops in Basel.

Keystone-sda.ch 9/10 First cheers: Gieshard after completing a floor workout.

France Press agency 10/10 Podium: Nikita Nagorny and Nikola Bartolini (Italy) won the third place.

Julia Stingerruber wins the gold medal at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel! The Swiss won her tenth in the European Championships, and her sixth in jumping.

The 27-year-old from Gossau starts working on her flagship machines in seventh place. The relief was great when I arrived at St. Jakobshali in Basel – yesterday’s all-around final was skipped by the third qualifier due to a thigh injury in order to spare herself for today’s final and Sunday’s ground final.

But Julia is ready today! On the first jump, tough Tschussowitina, no sign of injury, flies high and pauses perfectly. Now all that matters is the second jump. 15,066 points! Do you play it safe and show Yurchenko pinned? Or does it reach the gold and show it with a double nail?

The five-time European champion so far goes to Totti and decides the riskier option. And also this difficult jump stands perfectly. 14,824 points – with these values ​​Steingruber does gymnastics in her own league. This is safe gold – Julia has her fourth European title on this device for sure, and her sixth overall!

Astonishing achievement: Steingruber was subsequently relocated. She then said at SRF: “I had to fight the tears.” “It was very touching for me today. It wasn’t easy to prepare, I had a lot of pain with my legs. ”Her sixth European Championship title is“ very special. It’s relieving, so much pressure has gone away. It really is a great bonus! “

Before the competition, she was “brutally tense.” “I tried to feel myself, I tried to convince myself not to think about my legs. So I can give the throttle full and do two clean jumps. ”It really worked.

Steingruber vor Heim-EM: Our sport is finally back on a positive note( 1:44 )

Guishard won the silver medal shortly before that

He is also as strong as the bear, which Benjamin Gieschard (25) will hand over on Saturday at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel. Bernese wins silver on the ground!

The 25-year-old from Gymnastics Club Herzogenbuchsee does gymnastics on the ground almost flawlessly – he delivers a challenging workout and mostly performs his elements perfectly. “She is almost Russian,” SRF commentator Stephan Hoffmanner said. And he is right.

Gieschard is also cheering. He knows that should be enough for him to get a medal. He actually pointed it out when he was third in the qualification. And today it is even stronger. With 14,966 points, he won the silver medal – ahead of Italian Nikola Bartolini (14,666), only Russian Nikita Nagorny could reach with a total of 15,166 points.