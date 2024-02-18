Schuller & Company presents a new version of its bocad 2024 design solution

The release of structural engineering design and planning software bocad 2024 promises improvements to the user interface, BIM capabilities, collaboration, quality assurance and flexible working.

bocad software supports designers and engineers in creating digital models, integration into BIM projects, automated labels, manufacturing and assembly drawings as well as digital order files. The program covers the areas of steel, wood and facade construction as well as marine systems and mast building. According to the manufacturer, all new functions in BOCAD 2024 increase ease of use and speed of work, as well as data exchange between project participants.

SmartInfo provides information about components

The new version contains SmartInfo. SmartInfo extends intelligent functionality with a turbo database query for model validation, which ultimately serves quality assurance. SmartInfo instantly displays information about a component or screw when the cursor identifies the desired item – a selection that is highlighted by color in all views and graphics. Information such as position number, material or profile is individually configured by the user. The function can be easily turned on and off using the F1/2 key. Designers themselves determine when they need information and in what form.

OpenGL as a build window

The element and coordinate selection functions also extend Open GL to the build window. Points and coordinates can be selected as needed, for example to measure distances. Grid points also provide guidance when placing parts.

Point cloud in OpenGL for collision checking

Point clouds and reference models can be loaded in different formats to check for collisions. The 3D model is displayed visually in the Open GL window. No need to take time to charge.

BIM features

Collaboration is supported through data exchange and faster data synchronization with the IFC4 interface. For BIM managers, trade-specific XML translation tables and custom user attributes simplify project coordination with the internal team and architects.

Collaboration: 9 languages ​​for easy communication in international teams

Dialog boxes are now translated “on the fly” with reduced setup times. The user can instantly convert dialog boxes to another language so that the dialog boxes are translated automatically, making communication between international teams easier. There are currently nine languages ​​available. These range from German, Chinese, English, French to Polish.

Cloud licenses for flexible working

bocad can now be accessed via the cloud without a VPN. This means that the license can be used flexibly from different devices at work, in the home office or on the go from a tablet. This also makes collaboration with project partners easier. Finally, the application can also be launched on the large screen of the smart board with the touch of a finger.

