coward Filling Company, a company that provides liquid and pastry filling products, introduces itself in Anuja foodtech Along with sister companies Behn and Bates, Newtec Bag Palletizing and Quatro. Companies will present their solutions at the trade fair.

From the semi-automatic product series, Feigefilling presents the new Elementra 16 with a second substation, equipped with the company's new Web HMI and with a new stainless steel design. The Liquid and Pasty Products System provides insight into the semi-automatic product range, with its choice of product-specific versions.

The semi-automatic palletizing station now comes with a variety of Feige Epower servo technology equipment, which includes pneumatic components such as base height adjustment and electric lifting unit. The manufacturer sees a special advantage in the second substation, which allows large and small containers to be filled with a single filling system.

Web HMI

The operating unit is specially adapted to meet user requirements and has multi-touch technology and gesture control as a human-machine interface. The design is based on smartphones. Visualizations can be created using web technologies. New recipe management provides an improved overview through grouped parameters.

In addition, alarm-related help texts are now supported by images and videos to make them easier to understand. The virtual trade show booth at Anuga Foodtec provides an exclusive look at the latest developments and projects, presented from different perspectives.

Pneumatic packaging machines, bag applicators and packaging materials

According to the company, the Behn and Bates pneumatic filling machine has proven itself as a solution in industrial use, especially for filling a variety of food products. The latest version of Al Baker will be on display at the trade show. It enables even product discharge with high filling performance, low air consumption and minimal back-flour as well as reduced maintenance and minimal cleaning effort. The company also offers the Radiat Pathfinder: an automatic bag applicator that can enable safe, reliable and automatic transport of empty insulated bags over large distances to the filling nozzle.

The Terram 800 G bag pallet is suitable for packing filled bags weighing 5 to 50 kg. The latest rotary clamp, one of the basic modules of the palletizer for perfect and quick alignment of bags before placing them on a pallet, will be on display at the trade show.

Last but not least, an intelligent system has been introduced that, according to the manufacturer, takes data analysis at all stages of production to a new level. The platform provides cross-manufacturer insights into the state of manufacturing, and is designed for future customization and compatibility with web-based devices. Updated batch software with improved user interface and expanded functionality complements product presentations. Feige packaging at Anuga Foodtec in Cologne, Hall 08.1, Stand D038-E039

