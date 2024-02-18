GPD Win 4 with Ryzen 7 8840U and 64 GiByte LPDDR5-7500 based on Windows and SteamOS

The GPD Win 4, a compact and lightweight laptop with the look of a new Sony Playstation Portable, features a Ryzen 7 8840U (“Hawk Point”) processor, up to 64GB LPDDR5 at 7500 MT/s and up to 4TB of storage SSD connected to PCIe 4.0 x4 “all in”. The ultra-portable gaming console also showcases the coexistence of Windows 11 and SteamOS 3.5.

A laptop as a copy of the Sony PSP

Visually, the portable gaming rig, equipped with a 6-inch H-IPS HD (“1080p”) display, could easily be considered a remake of the Playstation Portable (“PSP”) that Sony released in 2004. The entire design of the GPD Win 4 (“Early 2024”), like its immediate predecessor, the GPD Win 4 (“Early 2023”), is a modern update to the portable gaming console that was introduced nearly 20 years ago, and is now in development. It is now 80 years old and has sold millions of copies.







Source: GPD Technology







Unlike the Sony PSP, which was a closed system gaming console that at the time still had 333MHz and 32MB of RAM, the GPD Win 4 (2023) is an open, all-in-one PC in a portable form factor, also known as A laptop that can rely on the latest hardware architectures, like AMD's Zen 4 and RNDA 3. The Ryzen 7 8840U (“Hawk Point”) flanks the fast LPDDR5-7500 with up to 64GB of storage.









source: GPD technology



source: GPD technology







In terms of specifications, the GDP Win 4 (2024), like its bigger brother, the GPD Win Max (2023), pushes the boundaries of what is currently possible and also offers some special features and unique selling points.

Slider screen and full keyboard

The 6-inch HD display with H-IPS panel as a “slider” is equipped with a sliding mechanism and hides a full-fledged keyboard under the screen, which is intended to make operating the laptop more comfortable even in its absence. He plays games. However, compared to the new Asus ROG Ally and Valve Steam Deck, both in the 7-inch category, the GPD Win 4 is compact and measures just 220 x 92 x 28mm (W x D x H) at 598 grams.







Source: GPD Technology







The laptop is available in black and white and has a 46 Wh battery, which can quickly be supplied with new energy via a 65 W power supply. In order to conserve resources and deliver a better gaming experience, the H-IPS display can be slowed down from the factory 60 to 40Hz refresh rate.

USB4, Thunderbolt 4, and fast eGPUs

In addition to USB4 and Thunderbolt 4, the laptop also has an external Oculink interface (“SFF-8612”), which, for example, also supports external graphics cards, so-called eGPUs, such as the internal GPD G1 with Radeon RX 7600M XT based on the architecture RDNA-3 that can be delivered at speeds of up to 63 Gbit/s. In terms of connectivity, it is also worth noting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Radeon RX 7600M XT as an external graphics card

As GPD Technology has now announced, GPD Win 4 can also be integrated with an external graphics card (eGPU) in its various configurations. For this purpose, an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT mobile device with an RDNA 3 Navi 33 graphics processor is used, which is still manufactured on 6nm technology. In terms of specifications, the external graphics card, which measures 225 x 111 x 29.8 mm and weighs 0.92 kg, offers the following key technical data.







Source: GPD Technology







Relatively high performance and efficiency are ensured by 32 compute units with a total of 2048 shader units as well as 8 GiByte GDDR6 on a 128-bit wide memory interface, which is supported by 32 MiByte Infinity Cache. The adapter should enable two different operating modes of 100W and 60W TDP, such as the website Tom's devices I have mentioned it now.

Windows 11 and SteamOS 3.5 coexist

As is typical for GPD gaming laptops, the GPD Win 4 (“Early 2024”) is available with Windows 11 or SteamOS 3.5. However, a dual-boot setup is not offered, so end users must choose the platform.







Source: GPD Technology









Coming soon to the store

The GPD Win 4 (“Early 2024”) will be available soon via the Chinese manufacturer's internal online store and will be priced based on its immediate predecessor, which is available starting at $779.90. In the largest possible configuration with 64GB of RAM, it's worth more than $1,000 USD.

Your opinion is needed!

what's your opinion about this subject? The PCGH editorial team would be happy to hear your well-founded opinion in the comments on this report. To comment you must be on PCGH or im Extremist forum You are logged in. If you don't have an account yet, you can Register here without obligation. We ask that you please take into consideration the currently applicable regulations Forum rules.

source: gpd technology, Tom's devices