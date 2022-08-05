Tech

Saucony x Saucony Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi”

August 5, 2022
Gilbert Cox

The Saucony x Saucony collection represents the premium materials and craftsmanship typically dedicated to collaboration – it’s the Saucony way at Saucony.

Shadow 6000 Kintsugi

Shadow 6000 Kintsugi is no exception: the latest Saucony x Saucony sneaker is inspired by Kintsugi.

Close-up
Saucony x Saucony – Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” – S70663-1

Kintsugi is a Japanese art form of repairing broken pottery with liquid gold,

It left a golden crack visible where the cracks were originally.

Shadow 6000 Kintsugi revisits this age-old tradition, displaying visible imperfections stitched together with metallic gold embroidery that tells of the passage of time.

Shadow 6000 Kintsugi
Saucony x Saucony – Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” – S70663-1

The art of Kintsugi teaches to embrace flaws and imperfections, with the idea that once something is healed, it becomes stronger and better than it was before.

Heel Details
Saucony x Saucony – Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” – S70663-1

The Shadow 6000 Kintsugi is made with a perforated nubuck base, mottled midsole, premium suede overlays, and an embossed tongue. No details are skipped.

Tongue detail
Saucony x Saucony – Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” – S70663-1

The design includes distressed leather, raw lines, and gold metallic pops – using only the highest quality materials for all Saucony enthusiasts and sneaker heads alike.

Shadow 6000 Kintsugi
Saucony x Saucony – Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” – S70663-1

Saucony x Saucony Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” will be released on September 2 at 43 and a halfAnd the all likeAnd the asphalt gold And the SUPPA.

If we are interested in you Kintsugi For yourself, you will find a video on the topic at the end of the article.

Product: Shadow 6000 "Kintsugi"
Saucony x Saucony – Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” – S70663-1
Product: Shadow 6000 "Kintsugi"
Saucony x Saucony – Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” – S70663-1
Product: Shadow 6000 "Kintsugi"
Saucony x Saucony – Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” – S70663-1
Product: Shadow 6000 "Kintsugi"
Saucony x Saucony – Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” – S70663-1

Photos via Saukuni, Motoki Toon

