The Saucony x Saucony collection represents the premium materials and craftsmanship typically dedicated to collaboration – it’s the Saucony way at Saucony.
Shadow 6000 Kintsugi is no exception: the latest Saucony x Saucony sneaker is inspired by Kintsugi.
Kintsugi is a Japanese art form of repairing broken pottery with liquid gold,
It left a golden crack visible where the cracks were originally.
Shadow 6000 Kintsugi revisits this age-old tradition, displaying visible imperfections stitched together with metallic gold embroidery that tells of the passage of time.
The art of Kintsugi teaches to embrace flaws and imperfections, with the idea that once something is healed, it becomes stronger and better than it was before.
The Shadow 6000 Kintsugi is made with a perforated nubuck base, mottled midsole, premium suede overlays, and an embossed tongue. No details are skipped.
The design includes distressed leather, raw lines, and gold metallic pops – using only the highest quality materials for all Saucony enthusiasts and sneaker heads alike.
Saucony x Saucony Shadow 6000 “Kintsugi” will be released on September 2 at 43 and a halfAnd the all likeAnd the asphalt gold And the SUPPA.
If we are interested in you Kintsugi For yourself, you will find a video on the topic at the end of the article.
Photos via Saukuni, Motoki Toon
