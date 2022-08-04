Samsung: UFS 4.0 goes into series production and plans SSD for semantic memory

Photo: Samsung

Samsung’s press release for the Flash Memory Summit contains a bit of tangibleness and a lot that is already known. The previously introduced new generation smartphone storage UFS 4.0 is set to go into series production this month. What exactly is behind the new “Semantic Memory SSD” remains unclear.

UFS 4.0 and SSD for the ‘new’ enterprise

Samsung had already introduced the new UFS 4.0 smartphone storage with up to 4200MB/s and 1TB in May. Now comes the announcement that the Memory will go into series production this month. Samsung is expected to roll out UFS 4.0 in new flagship smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 among others. Both are expected at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022.

Samsung also announced the availability of PM1743 and PM1653 SSDs for enterprises. Both are already known, the fast PM1743 with 13 GB/s over PCIe 5.0 was already presented at CES 2022 in January. Beyond that is the announcement of the PM1653 with SAS 24G, which Samsung already revealed in April 2021.

“SSD Semantic Memory” without details

On the other hand, the “semantic SSD” seems innovative, which according to Samsung “Combines the advantages of storage and DRAMHowever, Samsung keeps a low level of detail or even specific key data. The only thing that is clear is that both NAND flash and DRAM are used; as is well known, Samsung manufactures both types of memory itself. DRAM caching (large?), combined with Compute Express Link (CXL), delivers significant performance increases over traditional SSDs when accessing small data blocks, which is critical in emerging AI and machine learning workloads .

By taking advantage of Compute Express Link (CXL) technology and an onboard DRAM cache, semantic SSDs can achieve up to 20 times both random read speed and latency when used in AI and machine learning applications. Optimized to read and write small pieces of data at dramatically faster speeds, Samsung’s semantic SSDs will be ideal for the growing number of AI and ML workloads that require very fast processing of smaller data sets. Samsung

Store petabytes for servers or collect metadata about SSDs and their components using new telemetry technology running on data centers”Identify and prevent potential problems early” You must be able to.

There have been no major announcements yet, while SK Hynix and YMTC, for example, have introduced their new 3D NAND generations. The Flash Memory Summit 2022 topic page provides further innovations from the Memory Expo.