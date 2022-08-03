It looks like Apple has started selling the Apple Watch Series 7 version

A little more than a month before the expected launch of the next Apple Watch models, it appears that the remaining stocks of the currently more expensive variants are empty. Apple Watch Edition with a titanium case from Apple is sometimes hard to come by. This fits with earlier rumors that a new Pro version of the Apple Watch will replace the Edition models from fall.

At Apple’s German online store, the Sport Band Edition is still available in two case sizes (41 and 45 mm) at short notice. The situation is very different for models with Solo Loop – the watch is not available in this configuration either in the Apple Store or online. Apple also doesn’t specify typical wait times. This fits For reports from MacRumorsEdition models are slowly selling out in the USA, Canada and Great Britain. In the United States, for example, 41mm canisters are no longer available.

Pro-Watch should be able to do this

Instead of an Apple Watch with a titanium case, the Apple Watch Pro is expected to launch in September. It should be larger than the two standard models that will continue the 8 series. According to rumors, the watch is expected to be more powerful, which should also be able to handle extreme sports, for example. The Watch Pro should also have a titanium case.

Meanwhile, on standard models, a new body temperature sensor was recently read in the 8 Series. The S8’s internal chip is expected to be much the same as the S7 in the current Apple Watch Series 7.



