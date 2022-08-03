KDE Plasma 5.25.4: More stability for Wine and Proton games with Wayland

With the fourth maintenance update for the current Linux desktop, KDE Plasma 5.25, which features a new look to its user interface for a better user experience (User Experience), developers fix potential crashes of Wine applications and Proton games in sessions with the Free Display Server Protocol Wayland.

Fewer collisions under the influence of wine and proton

Just three weeks after the release of KDE Plasma 5.25.3, KDE Plasma 5.25.4 aims to further improve free Wayland desktop sessions by fixing an issue that could cause Wine apps and Proton games to crash on Steam. This issue mostly occurred when users switched between virtual desktops using the touchpad gesture. Also crash isolated from KWinKDE Plasma window manager and Wayland creator have corrected mouse cursor animations and improved window shader functionality.

According to the official Release Notes The following desktop environment modules have received an update:

KDE Plasma just got more customizable

Based on the latest KDE Frameworks 5.95 and free cross-platform GUI toolkit Qt In version 5.15.3 they have those from Registered association in KDE Supported KDE community developers have released the latest free desktop version. KDE Plasma 5.25 continues to follow the path already taken by the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS, but sets entirely new visual accents.

KDE Plasma 5.25 with new themes

In addition to the so-called “floating panel”, a new optional peer-to-peer view of the Windows taskbar, which resembles a dock like macOS, additional adaptive colors as well as more customizable Plasma themes, which is the main focus of the free KDE developer community is now Consistent user interface and better user experience.

KDE Plasma 5.25 Test with KDE Neon

The easiest way to experience KDE Plasma 5.25 is with KDE neon, an in-house Ubuntu derivative of the company’s community, which is specifically intended to showcase the benefits of KDE Plasma with the latest packages.

KDE Plasma 5.25.4

KDE Framework 5.96.1 Update

Kid Gear 22.04.3

As usual, the latest KDE neon Build 20220728 can be downloaded starting July 28 right below this message from the ComputerBase download area.

More information will be provided by the administrator Site as well as Developers Blog.