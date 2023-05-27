Unimatic is going olive green with its latest watch collection

A tribute to the timeless military-style wristwatches of the 1940s, Unimatic delves into its Italian heritage with its latest collection of limited edition timepieces. Which model will you choose?

The new Unimatic capsule collection, known as the Series 8 Olive Drab, looked beyond materials or history as a source of inspiration and instead drew inspiration from the timeless elegance associated with Tuscany.

The Modello Uno, Due and Quattro are equipped with the Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 B automatic caliber, while the Modello Tre has been revamped with an all-new Unimatic display face – removing the 24-hour sub-dial and decorating the subtle sub-dial with concentric circles, giving the watch a cleaner look.Yes. There are four amazing options to choose from, known as Modello Uno, Due, Tre, and Quattro. They all come in the new Olive Drab colorway, which incorporates subtle gold detailing into the design to enhance the look of the four hours.

The Modello Uno, Due, and Quattro are equipped with the Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 B automatic caliber, while the Modello Tre is equipped with an all-new Unimatic dial—the 24-hour and minute sub-dial has been removed—the dial has concentric ones decorated with circles.

With brushed metallic gold detailing on each version of the watch, Unimatic has created a range of elegant yet totally usable and durable timepieces, all with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal that offers optimal clarity in all lighting conditions.

Fitted with an olive-colored two-piece bracelet, the brushed stainless-steel case with Unimatic’s signature comes with an additional olive-colored NATO safety strap, with each edition limited to just 400 pieces. Secure your copy now at the CD Store! See also Electronic Arts: This series will likely return in ten years (rumor)

group view