The beta will be released next week and the final version later this month

Precisely because the space role-playing game Starfield is a title created as part of an exclusive technology partnership between Bethesda and AMD, the ongoing lack of support for the latest AMD FidelityFX Supersolution (“FSR”) 3 technology has caused a lot of interest. A misunderstanding with AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”), and its intermediate image computation, but the wait is finally over.
Starfield is supporting FSR 3 starting next week
After supporting Nvidia's rival DLSS 3 technology with frame generation since November 2023, Bethesda Game Studios has now announced that it will be rolling out the first Starfield beta with FSR 3 via Steam over the next week. All Fixed Edition players should be able to enjoy FSR 3 and Fluid Motion Frames later this month. The next scheduled update will provide both features.
Starfield was released on September 6, 2023 and only supported AMD's FSR 2 at the time of release, which brought the game as well as the development studio and AMD a lot of criticism from players and the press. With update 1.8.86, DLSS 3 with frame generation was added, but players had to wait a long time to get FSR 3.
Your opinion is needed!
what's your opinion about this subject? The PCGH editorial team would be happy to hear your well-founded opinion in the comments on this report. To comment, you must log in to PCGH.de or the Extreme forum. If you don't have an account yet, you can register here Registration without obligation. When commenting, please note the applicable regulations Forum rules.
source: Bethesda Games Studios
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”
More Stories
Danger of space travel? Researchers worried
Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M in Cyberpunk 2077 style
Windows Superpowers: Microsoft is copying the functionality of Linux