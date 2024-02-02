February 3, 2024

The beta will be released next week and the final version later this month

Gilbert Cox February 3, 2024 2 min read

Precisely because the space role-playing game Starfield is a title created as part of an exclusive technology partnership between Bethesda and AMD, the ongoing lack of support for the latest AMD FidelityFX Supersolution (“FSR”) 3 technology has caused a lot of interest. A misunderstanding with AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”), and its intermediate image computation, but the wait is finally over.

Starfield is supporting FSR 3 starting next week

After supporting Nvidia's rival DLSS 3 technology with frame generation since November 2023, Bethesda Game Studios has now announced that it will be rolling out the first Starfield beta with FSR 3 via Steam over the next week. All Fixed Edition players should be able to enjoy FSR 3 and Fluid Motion Frames later this month. The next scheduled update will provide both features.

