The beta will be released next week and the final version later this month

Precisely because the space role-playing game Starfield is a title created as part of an exclusive technology partnership between Bethesda and AMD, the ongoing lack of support for the latest AMD FidelityFX Supersolution (“FSR”) 3 technology has caused a lot of interest. A misunderstanding with AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”), and its intermediate image computation, but the wait is finally over.

Starfield is supporting FSR 3 starting next week

After supporting Nvidia's rival DLSS 3 technology with frame generation since November 2023, Bethesda Game Studios has now announced that it will be rolling out the first Starfield beta with FSR 3 via Steam over the next week. All Fixed Edition players should be able to enjoy FSR 3 and Fluid Motion Frames later this month. The next scheduled update will provide both features.

Starfield was released on September 6, 2023 and only supported AMD's FSR 2 at the time of release, which brought the game as well as the development studio and AMD a lot of criticism from players and the press. With update 1.8.86, DLSS 3 with frame generation was added, but players had to wait a long time to get FSR 3.

