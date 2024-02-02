February 2, 2024

Danger of space travel? Researchers worried

Gilbert Cox February 2, 2024 2 min read

Berlin. The circumference of the moon is decreasing. Researchers have now examined the effects in more detail, and the results are alarming.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M in Cyberpunk 2077 style

February 2, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Windows Superpowers: Microsoft is copying the functionality of Linux

February 1, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

NASA rover discovers ancient water on Mars

February 1, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

1 min read

Season 2 now has a rough plan – mobiFlip.de

February 2, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Many universities advertise themselves

February 2, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Ski Cross World Cup in Alleghe – Viva, Lac and Gantenbein: 3 Swiss places on the podium – Sports

February 2, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Danger of space travel? Researchers worried

February 2, 2024 Gilbert Cox