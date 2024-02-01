February 2, 2024

Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M in Cyberpunk 2077 style

Gilbert Cox February 2, 2024 2 min read

Chinese manufacturer Tianbo Electronics has introduced a NUC format mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (“Hawk Point”) processor and Radeon 780M. Compact Tianbo Cyber ​​GOD88the official product name, is presented externally in the style of Cyberpunk 2077 and takes on its futuristic design and attractive lighting concept using an RGB fan.




source: JD.com

God88
source: JD.com



Technical specifications of the 110 x 110 x 50 mm mini PC are as follows:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (“Hook Point”)
    • 8C/16T with frequency 3.8 to 5.1 GHz
    • 24MB cache (L2+L3)
    • 35 – 54W TDP
  • AMD Radeon 780M
    • deoxyribonucleic acid3
    • 12 units of account
    • 768 shading units
    • Up to 2.7GHz
  • Up to 128GB DDR5-5600
  • 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4
  • DisplayPort 2.1
  • HDMI 2.1a
  • USB4

A centrally placed 90mm diameter (A)RGB fan handles cooling, while an NVMe SSD can be connected via full format PCIe 4.0 x4 (M.2 2280).



God88
Source: JD.com



The Tianbo Cyber ​​GOD88 is already available for the equivalent of US$380 via Chinese sales platform JD.com and is available in two color combinations: black/gray and white.

