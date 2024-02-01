Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M in Cyberpunk 2077 style

Chinese manufacturer Tianbo Electronics has introduced a NUC format mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (“Hawk Point”) processor and Radeon 780M. Compact Tianbo Cyber ​​GOD88the official product name, is presented externally in the style of Cyberpunk 2077 and takes on its futuristic design and attractive lighting concept using an RGB fan.









Technical specifications of the 110 x 110 x 50 mm mini PC are as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (“Hook Point”) 8C/16T with frequency 3.8 to 5.1 GHz 24MB cache (L2+L3) 35 – 54W TDP

AMD Radeon 780M deoxyribonucleic acid3 12 units of account 768 shading units Up to 2.7GHz

Up to 128GB DDR5-5600

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4

DisplayPort 2.1

HDMI 2.1a

USB4

A centrally placed 90mm diameter (A)RGB fan handles cooling, while an NVMe SSD can be connected via full format PCIe 4.0 x4 (M.2 2280).







The Tianbo Cyber ​​GOD88 is already available for the equivalent of US$380 via Chinese sales platform JD.com and is available in two color combinations: black/gray and white.

