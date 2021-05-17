Chivalry II: Cross-play Demo for Everyone This May

In June, the Chivalry II sequel is supposed to take off completely, but in May, all interested parties will be able to lend a hand and get an idea of the title.
Publisher Tripwire, along with developer Torn Banner Studios, is now an open beta testing phase Equestrian II Advertise. This is a multiplayer trial version that comes on all supported platforms and allows players to compete against players on other consoles or PC.
The starting signal for the freely accessible open beta testing phase will be given on May 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM. You can then gamble on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S until June 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Participating in the trial version before the official release is of course free and provides you with a great opportunity to convince yourself of the game that is about to end.
The necessary demo client must be available for pre-download on all platforms one day in advance, that is, May 26 at 5:00 PM. As for the official start, you don’t have to deal with a longer download but you can get started right away. Meanwhile, the cross beta is the last test before the physical release of the full version on June 8, 2021.
Compared to previously closed beta, a lot has happened again and there is also new content. Lots of new maps, features, and updates have arrived – based on feedback from players in the closed beta.
Important note: Although you don’t need a PS Plus subscription on PlayStation to participate, unfortunately you do need a Gold membership on Xbox.
The contents of the shared play beta according to the official information at a glance:
- Cross-platform gameplay: Cross-play overcomes the boundaries between computer and console and enables players to compete together on the battlefield, regardless of platform.
- Coxwell Massacre (team scorecard): Mason’s order wants to set a brutal example of a peaceful Coxwell village after declaring its support for Argon II. Players burn the village, break through the gate, stop gold, and kill soldiers.
- Darkforest Battle (Team Goal Map): Agathian troops are waiting, ready to ambush Mason’s army, which marches to kill Duke of Fogbern Keep. Players destroy the barricade, push the caravan back, capture the guard gate, and kill the Duke.
- The Siege of Rodhelm (Team Goal Card): After weeks of siege, Agatha’s forces begin a final attack on a Masonic castle defended by the Masonic heir. Players push into siege towers, seize and hold the gate, burn tents, push into siege ramps, seize the yard and take the heir to victory.
- The Battle of the Wardenglade (Team Deathmatch / FFA Card): Mason Order and Agatha Knights’ armies converge on an even, open battlefield.
- Tournament stadiums (Team Deathmatch / FFA card): Elite warriors fight for the Mason Order and Agatha Knights for supremacy and audience admiration.
- Free for all (new game mode): Players compete against everyone else in this messy free-for-all slaughter, which is making its debut in the open beta game.
- Full customization options (new to the Open Beta): Players can customize their appearance in-game and unlock a variety of cosmetic options as they gain experience with each of the game’s four main classes and 12 subcategories.
- Duel Server (new to Open Beta): Available for PC only, players have access to private servers set up for players who want to improve their skills in a 1-on-1 duel with other players. Participants are required to adhere to a system of honor and respect players who wish to focus on 1-on-1 duels.
- Driver Server 64/40 Options (New in Open Beta): Experience the chaos of epic medieval battlefields, rush to the front lines of battle and experience real team battles with up to 64 players engineered to capture the intensity and range of “The Battle of the Bastards” from Game of Thrones. For players interested in more strategic battles that require more communication and teamwork, there will also be an option to join servers of 40 players for team goal setting.
- Platform parties themselves (new to the Open Beta): Players can now assemble and form a group on the same platform before joining a cross-play match.