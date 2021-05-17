Chivalry II: Cross-play Demo for Everyone This May

In June, the Chivalry II sequel is supposed to take off completely, but in May, all interested parties will be able to lend a hand and get an idea of ​​the title.

Publisher Tripwire, along with developer Torn Banner Studios, is now an open beta testing phase Equestrian II Advertise. This is a multiplayer trial version that comes on all supported platforms and allows players to compete against players on other consoles or PC.

The starting signal for the freely accessible open beta testing phase will be given on May 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM. You can then gamble on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S until June 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Participating in the trial version before the official release is of course free and provides you with a great opportunity to convince yourself of the game that is about to end.

The necessary demo client must be available for pre-download on all platforms one day in advance, that is, May 26 at 5:00 PM. As for the official start, you don’t have to deal with a longer download but you can get started right away. Meanwhile, the cross beta is the last test before the physical release of the full version on June 8, 2021.

Compared to previously closed beta, a lot has happened again and there is also new content. Lots of new maps, features, and updates have arrived – based on feedback from players in the closed beta.

Important note: Although you don’t need a PS Plus subscription on PlayStation to participate, unfortunately you do need a Gold membership on Xbox.

Chivalry II – Open Beta commercial trailer On May 27, a Chivalry II open-to-play beta will begin for all interested parties on all platforms.

The contents of the shared play beta according to the official information at a glance: