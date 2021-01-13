Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications and cover leaked before the launch event

Samsung announces The Galaxy S21 smartphones tomorrowBut thanks to dozens of leaks, most of the details are already public. Today saw more images of the upcoming phones being leaked online, providing more details about their specifications, main features and accessories.

The first is this Report from WinFuture. It contains pictures of a case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which includes space for an optional stylus. This case appears to differ from that shown in A. Previous infusion Which included a flip cover designed to protect the front of the phone. Cases like this are believed to be an important accessory for the new Galaxy device, as they are said to not include a built-in carrying hole for the optional stylus.

Evan Blass has also shared a bunch of photos of the unannounced phone. The images include a S21 packaging, Which looks smaller and won’t have shipping brick as standard, to me WinFuture. Another image indicates that Samsung is planning to introduce wireless earbuds like the Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Pro, as well The SmartTag Tile competitorAs pre-order rewards.

Blass has also shared a bunch of screenshots that show how the specifications of the three Galaxy S21 phones – the S21, S21 Ultra and S21 Plus – can compare to each other. You can watch the tweets below for details. Here’s our summary what are you expecting From phones and other devices coming at the event.

