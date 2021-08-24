Google is already rebuilding Chrome for Android

Google’s private browser is already expecting a generous revamp. This time it’s an overview of the tab again, but also the new tab (NTP). Google is currently testing various tweaks for both domains, which initially appeared only with a handful of users. I don’t think any of these things are too bad, but the current changes aren’t just popular with fans. Going back to the old tab view (card deck) is still not expected.

Chrome for Android: Google tests new tab and new tab overview

The following two screenshots show at a glance what Google is currently rebuilding on the Chrome browser for Android. On the other hand, this is the new tab, which previously showed a search bar showing the most visited websites and content discovery. However, in the future, there will also be a selection of recently opened tabs. In order to create the required space, the Google logo is now displayed much smaller.

In the overview of open tabs, the feature to add open new tabs now moves to the right. Thus, the only two buttons are located on the right edge of the screen. This makes more sense to me than the previous representation with a button on the far left and another on the far right.

The future of the new changes has not yet been announced

Meanwhile, it is not clear when and if these conversions will come to all users. It can happen, but it doesn’t have to happen. Google is famous for several experimental modifications to its Chrome browser, which suddenly disappear again after months of development. Google has yet to announce any of these discoveries publicly, so they are trials for now.