Saints clobber Bears in the wild NFC card game, makes a date with a pirate

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Press Elite Company entered the team victory 9-21 on Chicago Bears In the NFC wildcard game on Sunday.

Brees joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, and the legendary Tom Brady As the only players to win a playoff match after the age of forty. The Brees completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and threw down to the wide receiver Michael Thomas And turn back Latavius ​​Murray in victory.

Brees reached out to Thomas from 11 yards in the first quarter. This was Thomas’ first landing since December 22, 2019 against the Titans. He has missed nine matches this year, including the team’s last three, due to an ankle injury. Thomas finished five receptions for 73 yards.

She snatched Anthony Miller Bears after Raven during an NFC WILD-Card VS game. The saints

Running back Alvin Camara He added 99 yards to the ground and had a 3-yard drop in the fourth quarter, putting the finishing touches to Triumph of the Saints.

On the other hand, the bears put their best efforts in defense, but showed few signs of life when attacking. Quarterback Mitchell Trubsky Complete 19 of the 29 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown pass for Jimmy Graham’s court finale as time runs out. Bears only had 48 yards in game.

New Orleans will face NFC South rivals Tampa Bay Pirates In the divisions round of qualifiers next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

