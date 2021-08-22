Messi’s debut canceled – PSG leave defending champions Lille

Brest Stadium – PSG 2: 4

Will Messi play his first match with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday night? The answer is easy to find when you look at the top French squad. No! The possible new date for the first show of the magical flea is August 29th. Then Paris meets Reims. Away from the team’s speculation about what is happening on the field. The projected image is reflected there. Paris Saint-Germain controls the ball and scores goals. At least until shortly before the break. Then Brest comes to 1: 2 like a phoenix from the ashes. However, the tension does not last long. Paris builds the lead again and eventually shakes up the home win with little fanfare – even without Messi, Ramos and his co-stars.

Objectives: 23. Herrera 0: 1, 36. Mbappé 0: 2, 42. Honorat 1: 2, 73. Gueye 1: 3, 85. Mounié 2: 3, 90. Di MarIa 2: 4