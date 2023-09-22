Russia’s spies in London?: Britain accuses five Bulgarians of “conspiracy”

In London, British prosecutors accuse Bulgarian citizens of spying for Russia. The law enforcement agency alleges that the three men and two women “conspired to gather information.” Three Bulgarians have been detained since August.

5 Bulgarians charged in Britain with spying for Russia The three men and two women have been charged with “conspiring to collect information” useful “to an enemy” and harmful to the “security and interests” of Great Britain. British Crown Prosecution Service declared.

The defendants, aged 29 and 45, who live in Great Britain, will appear in court next Tuesday for a hearing. In mid-August, the BBC reported that three Bulgarians had been detained since February. They have already been charged with “possessing false identity documents, dishonest intention”. According to the BBC, the two men and a woman were carrying passports, identity cards and other documents from several countries, including Britain, Italy and France.

CBS reports that the current charges are the result of an investigation by the London Police’s counter-terrorism unit.