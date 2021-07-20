Rover Zhurong takes pictures of landing components

Sand dunes can be found again and again in the stony desert of Mars. (Photo: CNSA)



The canopy and aft cover of the landing craft were the focus of the new images. But the interesting stone formations were also a part of it. There are also satellite images from both the NASA and CNSA probe.

The Chinese vehicle is now in use for 63 days on Mars and has traveled 510 metres. Zhurong delivers daily images with his Navigation and Terrain Cameras (NaTeCam). The China’s CNSA Now Has More Released, Universe Today reports. Among other things, you can see the rocks that he scanned with other tools. Other motifs are the canopy and flashbacks thrown in. CNSA is publishing additional images of the Tianwen-1 probe in Mars orbit, which also recorded the landing site – albeit on a completely different scale.

The instruments check the spectra of light and chemistry

CNSA is naming the Mars Surface Detector (MarsCosDe) and the MSCam multispectral camera as science instruments that verify shapes. MSCam can record all light spectra between 480 nm and 1000 nm, that is, between blue and red. MarsCosDe works with a laser induced plasma spectrometer and an infrared spectrophotometer to track the chemical composition of surfaces. Other instruments monitor the climate (Mars Climate Station – MCS), the magnetic field (Mars Magnetometer – RoMAG) and the structure below the surface using radar (Mars Rover Penetrating Radar – RoPeR).

Parachute shield and heat from Zhurong platform landing. (Photo: CNSA)

Photo gallery about the rover

The rover is on its way to the dunes to look closely. On the way, he passed a parachute. Next to it is the discarded aft cover, which used to protect sensitive instruments from heat as they flew through the Martian atmosphere. Before the actual landing, the landing pad took out the parts and used the engines to land as gently as possible. The last pictures are from a trip around the dunes, and there’s another picture that shows off powerfully. There Zhurong was supposed to inspect the area closely.

NASA’s MRO has captured the landing site of the Chinese mission. (Photo: NASA/Caltech)

The landing zone is also exciting for NASA

In parallel with CNSA publications showing the landing site, NASA has now also released images from its probe. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) shows color variations caused by dust churning during its descent. The rover lane and himself are also colored blue.

