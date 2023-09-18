Røde Audiotechnik: Compatibility issues with macOS 14

Røde products, which are very popular with creatives, are having problems with the soon-to-be-released macOS 14 operating system also known as Sonoma: the company has now issued a compatibility warning for a total of ten devices. The Australian company wrote that it should not currently be used with the new operating system In the current situation. Eight popular microphones and two podcast drivers from the Rødecaster line are affected.

Problem with “Made for me”

macOS 14, also known as Sonoma, will be released on September 26. There are difficulties here with Apple’s “Made for i” (MfI) certification, which should actually guarantee compatibility with the Mac OS. However, this results in the devices not being able to be used under the Sonoma system. “Many RØDE products are MFi certified and will be affected by this restriction. This will cause compatibility issues and likely means you won’t be able to use your RØDE product with your macOS Sonoma device.” However, there is an important limitation: only Intel Macs are affected. According to Røde, computers with Apple Silicon, such as the M1 or M2 SoC, are not affected.

The manufacturer currently names AI-Micro, NT-USB+, PodMic USB, VideoMic GO II, VideoMic NTG, Wireless GO II, Wireless ME and Wireless PRO among its microphones, which do not work as usual on Intel Macs running macOS 14. Podcast controllers are RØDECaster Pro II and Duo – but this only affects USB 2 connectivity.

The bug is present in all beta versions including the release candidate

According to Røde, the bug can be found in all pre-release builds of macOS 14, including the recently released release candidate, which could also be the final release. Why Apple has not responded yet remains unclear. “Røde has escalated this issue to Apple and we are awaiting further information on when it will be resolved.” Until a fix comes, it makes sense not to use macOS 14 on Intel Macs if you want to keep using your Røde products.

However, the popular manufacturer is unlikely to be the only one affected. Røde assumes that other MfI-certified audio devices will not operate as usual. USB audio is always affected. Apple is expected to quickly update macOS 14 to macOS 14.1 – it remains to be seen if this contains a bug fix. The company will continue to maintain the Intel version of macOS for the time being, but will treat Apple Silicon variants with priority, including in terms of functionality.







