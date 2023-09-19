The tension increases with a new leak

The gaming world is eagerly awaiting the action RPG Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) from Rockstar Games. Publication is expected between April 2024 and March 2025. A recent leak showing short gameplay scenes has sparked discussions.

According to mein-mmo reports, GTA is one of the most successful gaming franchises in the world. With GTA 5, Rockstar Games revolutionized online gaming on consoles in 2013. Now fans are looking forward to it.

According to financial reports from parent company Take-Two, GTA 6 could be released at the end of 2024, coinciding with the holiday season. Official information is scarce, but a major leak in September of this year caused uproar and fury at Rockstar.

The main characters Jason and Lucia were introduced in a leaked clip that is approximately a minute long. Alexandra Echavarre (FBI) is believed to serve as a model for Lucia. Brian Zampella (Battle Fury) lends his voice to Jason.

One feature of the clip was especially discussed: the smooth change between heroes. So you can control Lucia one moment, then run down the street with Jason the next. The “Change” sound effect indicates a character change.

In the lower right corner of the screen, you can see the control panel with the “Switch to Lucia” option. This lights up shortly before the change. The leaker also emphasizes the great graphics, even though GTA 6 is still in alpha.