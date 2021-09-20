Revolution at the Russian University in Perm – reports of deaths

1/7 On Monday, there is a commotion at a Russian university. Here: the alleged perpetrator enters the campus.

2/7 According to Russian media reports, there were casualties in the attack.







6/7 Here: the university in question.

7/7 The university was affected in the city of Perm – it is located in the east of the country.

Today, Monday, security sources reported to the Russian TASS news agency that a gunman opened fire on one of the buildings of the Russian Perm State University. Some students locked themselves in university lecture halls to hide from the attacker.

The attack was said to have killed six people and injured more than 20 others, it is said. Videos on social networks also show students jumping out of windows in a panic to escape.

The perpetrator has now been arrested, it is said. It appears he was injured. The governor of the stricken area said the attacker had been “liquidated”.

Buy weapons and prepare to attack

According to Russian media, the gunman is Timur B. *. Confession letter that reads: “I thought about it a long time, years passed and I realized it was time to do what I dreamed of.”

B describes in detail how he went to a psychiatrist, bought weapons, and prepared for an attack. At first he wanted to attack the former school, but changed his mind at the end of March. He wrote that the school was “too uncomfortable to spend the last ten minutes of his life in”. (bra)