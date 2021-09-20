World

Revolution at the Russian University in Perm – reports of deaths

September 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

    On Monday, there is a commotion at a Russian university. Here: the alleged perpetrator enters the campus.

    According to Russian media reports, there were casualties in the attack.

    Here: the university in question.

    The university was affected in the city of Perm – it is located in the east of the country.

Today, Monday, security sources reported to the Russian TASS news agency that a gunman opened fire on one of the buildings of the Russian Perm State University. Some students locked themselves in university lecture halls to hide from the attacker.

The attack was said to have killed six people and injured more than 20 others, it is said. Videos on social networks also show students jumping out of windows in a panic to escape.

