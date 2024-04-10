Disturbance at Europa Park: Passengers evacuated – “Atlantica Super Splash” remains

Europa Park's popular 'Atlantica SuperSplash' water roller coaster has malfunctioned. As a result, the passengers were taken to safety.
no time? Blue News sums it up for you
- There is a technical fault with the water roller coaster at Europa Park in Rust.
- “Atlantica SuperSplash” stops suddenly.
- Passengers were evacuated via stairs. No one was hurt.
Like “Blick” quoted by a reader reporter mentionedThere was another disturbance in Europe Park Roost. Accordingly, the Atlantica Super Splash water roller coaster stopped mid-ride.
According to a reader's correspondent, one passenger was quoted as saying: “The passengers were secured by staff and evacuated via the stairs.” A spokeswoman for the theme park confirmed that the ride had been disrupted. There is still no information about the cause.
Recently there was a problem at the Europa Park playground: the roller coaster suddenly rolled backwards and failed to complete the course despite repeated attempts.
