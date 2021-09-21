World

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia

September 21, 2021
Esmond Barker

Kosovo police patrol in front of trucks as Kosovo Serbs block a road near the northern Kosovo border crossing at Yaringi. Photo: Bojan Slavkovic / AP / dpa

Kosovo Serbs from the border area blocked access to the Serbian Kosovar border crossings of Yarinje and Brncak on Monday, media in Pristina and Belgrade reported. They protested the new Kosovo government regulation, which states that Serbian license plates are no longer valid in Kosovo.

The Kosovo Border Police has been implementing the regulation since Monday morning. Drivers of vehicles with Serbian license plates must dismantle them at border crossings and attach temporary Kosovar license plates they receive from border officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *