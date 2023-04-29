Resigned because of the statue of David – Director of a school in Florence – Culture and Leisure

FLORENCE (AP) — After losing her job in the US over a photo of a naked statue of David in art class, a former US principal is now visiting Florence. In the city where the statue is located, she met Mayor Dario Nardella on Saturday, who had previously invited her. The city said they spoke at Palazzo Vecchio in Florence about art and how important art is to the development of culture.

The case caused an uproar in Italy – where controversy over art and pornography erupted. The Florida woman lost her job in late March after showing her class a picture of a statue of David in class. Parents complained about the content of the lessons, and one parent is said to have called Michelangelo’s David’s portrait “pornographic”.

Nudity is in art, not in pornography

At that time, the controversy over ending her relationship also reached Florence, where a statue of David stands. He invited the American mayor of Florence to the city without further ado. “I think it is a gesture that shows the whole world what the beauty of Florence is, what Michelangelo’s David symbolizes, and that nudity in art can never be considered vulgar or pornographic,” he said Saturday after the meeting.

On Friday, the American visited the famous Florentine Galleria dell’Accademia, which houses the colossal Renaissance statue of Michelangelo. “I really like the statue of David. Little did I know that the entire show was created for her. “It’s great and I’m really happy to be here,” the former manager was quoted by La Repubblica newspaper.

The museum in Florence is one of the most visited in Italy, mainly because of the famous David. The marble statue was made between 1501 and 1504. It has been kept in the museum since 1873. Michelangelo’s statue depicts the biblical David about to launch a slingshot battle against the giant Goliath.