Resigned because of the statue of David – Director of a school in Florence – Culture and Leisure

April 29, 2023
Ulva Robson

FLORENCE (AP) — After losing her job in the US over a photo of a naked statue of David in art class, a former US principal is now visiting Florence. In the city where the statue is located, she met Mayor Dario Nardella on Saturday, who had previously invited her. The city said they spoke at Palazzo Vecchio in Florence about art and how important art is to the development of culture.

The case caused an uproar in Italy – where controversy over art and pornography erupted. The Florida woman lost her job in late March after showing her class a picture of a statue of David in class. Parents complained about the content of the lessons, and one parent is said to have called Michelangelo’s David’s portrait “pornographic”.

