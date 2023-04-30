Grid Problems Marl Currently April 30, 2023: Here there are disturbances in the power grid

In Marl, there were electricity problems around noon on Saturday in the postcode area 49448. You can read all the notifications about events in Marl since April 29, 2023 and what you can do now here on news.de

Malfunctions and maintenance in Marl up to date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a message is currently being inserted for the city of Marl. So it informs the responsible electricity supplier about a malfunction in the supply area. On average, residents of Lower Saxony have to live without electricity for about 10 minutes over the course of a year. So blackouts are by no means the norm, not even in Marl. In most cases, so-called low voltage disturbances are recorded, affecting only one or a few families. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disturbances are currently available in Marl on April 30, 2023

Network problems are currently spreading across the region Öhlmühle in Marl in the administrative district ‘Joint Municipality Altes Amt Lemförde’ (postal code 49448, Diepholz district). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator. Difficulties have been identified since April 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM, although no local residents have explicitly reported the failure. A team of technicians is currently correcting the cause and the recovery should happen as soon as possible.

(Last update: 04/30/2023 01:42)

Reporting a power outage in Marl: Who do you contact in the event of an outage?

If you are affected by a power outage, first keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the operator troubleshooting hotline here.

What to do in the event of a power outage

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may have already gone down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure that there is no power outage, so statistically German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

