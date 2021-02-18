science

Researchers communicate with people in dreams

February 18, 2021
Faye Stephens

Anyone who sleeps and dreams now does not notice much of their environment. At least that’s what you should be thinking. An international team of researchers has now shown that this does not apply to everyone: Through a sophisticated experimental setup, the scientists succeeded in communicating with the dreamers.

