Red Dead Redemption 3: The Main Character assumes a Western sequel

Rockstar Games has finally announced GTA 6, but what about Red Dead Redemption 3? At least the main actor assumes that there will be a continuation of the western saga!

After Grand Theft Auto VI, will we also get the western part of Red Dead Redemption 3? Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about this so far, but Roger Clark, the actor who played the main character Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, is quite convinced that the franchise will continue.

A fan asked Clark directly on Twitter about a sequel. Then Clark sounded very confident: “I’m sure we’ll see RDR 3 someday. When that will happen – I have absolutely no idea.”

Although Red Dead Redemption 3 is out of the question, at least in his opinion, we likely won’t see Clarke return to the role of Arthur Morgan if that happens. Clark added that we shouldn’t expect this character – and ultimately him too – because his story has been simply told.

After the release of the first Red Dead Redemption, fans had to wait many years for the sequel – and now something similar may happen again with a potential third part. Fans of the Western franchise should be really happy if things continue.