December 7, 2023

Red Dead Redemption 3: The Main Character assumes a Western sequel

Gilbert Cox December 7, 2023 2 min read

Rockstar Games has finally announced GTA 6, but what about Red Dead Redemption 3? At least the main actor assumes that there will be a continuation of the western saga!

After Grand Theft Auto VI, will we also get the western part of Red Dead Redemption 3? Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about this so far, but Roger Clark, the actor who played the main character Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, is quite convinced that the franchise will continue.

A fan asked Clark directly on Twitter about a sequel. Then Clark sounded very confident: “I’m sure we’ll see RDR 3 someday. When that will happen – I have absolutely no idea.”

Although Red Dead Redemption 3 is out of the question, at least in his opinion, we likely won’t see Clarke return to the role of Arthur Morgan if that happens. Clark added that we shouldn’t expect this character – and ultimately him too – because his story has been simply told.

After the release of the first Red Dead Redemption, fans had to wait many years for the sequel – and now something similar may happen again with a potential third part. Fans of the Western franchise should be really happy if things continue.

See also  This Enzyme Turns Air Into Electricity - T3N - Digital Pioneers

The fact that Arthur Morgan will most likely not return is a little disappointing, as Clarke embodied the protagonist in the best way, thus ensuring an immersive gaming experience in Red Dead Redemption 2. We will of course keep you updated with further developments regarding a possible Dead Redemption 3 read!

Red Dead Redemption 2 – NVIDIA DLSS Launch Trailer

You can now look forward to DLSS on your PC with a supported NVIDIA graphics card. The new trailer shows you what this looks like in action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Captain It’s Wednesday – Episode 065 – Lowtech

December 6, 2023 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

PlayStation Plus: Free multiplayer access coming soon

December 6, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Does the moon have a core? New analyzes refute previous findings

December 5, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

In the UK, customers are scanned in real time when they shop

December 7, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

USA Women’s Basketball: The best entertainment in Las Vegas

December 7, 2023 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Brain transplants and artificial intelligence are restoring the ability to speak to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients

December 7, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Round of 16 in the German Cup – Dortmund fails against Stuttgart – The Saarbrücken fairy tale continues – Sports

December 7, 2023 Eileen Curry