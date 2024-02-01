Windows Superpowers: Microsoft is copying the functionality of Linux

Most Windows users will use the sudo command no need. First, you don't use the command line very often, and second, Windows has built in other mechanisms for handling user rights.

For software installations, for example, a mouse click of User Account Control is sufficient to allow changes to be made to the system. Programs can be accessed explicitly via the context menu Start with administrator rights. Users then select “Run as administrator”.

If you really want to use the command line, you can also run it explicitly with administrator rights. This works by right clicking on the start button. The Windows Terminal listed there can be started using standard rights or administrator rights.

All of the methods mentioned go in a similar direction to Sudo, but work differently technically. Because sudo is just that Specify your password Needed to start the process with administrator rights, not the administrator password. Anyone who previously wanted real sudo functionality under Windows had to go to a helper like com. gsudo Catch.

It's not known when Microsoft will actually release Sudo as part of Windows 11. The next option will be in the fall with Windows 11 24H2.