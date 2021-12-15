Receive Roku Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Discovery+ is now available on Roku devices in the UK and Ireland.

Having already launched in the US, Canada, and Brazil, the streaming service is now a downloadable channel across the pond as well.

It can now be found in the Channel Store on Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs.

Discovery+ is a paid subscription service that offers a large number of documentaries and reality TV series, including true crime stories. There’s also sports coverage as well as loads of Discovery + Originals that can only be found on the platform.

Membership costs £4.99 / €5.99 per month for the Leisure package or £6.99 / €6.99 for Leisure and Sports . You can subscribe directly through the Roku channel.

“At Discovery, our goal is to share our world-class brands and storytelling with viewers around the world wherever and whenever they consume content,” said Gabe Sauerhoff of Discovery.

“We are very excited to expand our global partnership with Roku and bring everything Discovery+ has to offer to our subscribers in the UK and Republic of Ireland.”

Discovery+ is also available on other connected devices, including Sky TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile phones as well as Android.