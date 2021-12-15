With Elias as Leader: Germans Under Twenty Travel to Canada

The German national under-20 team left the World Cup in Edmonton on Wednesday (December 26-January 5). The captain of the team will be Florian Elias of Mannheim.

Head coach Tobias Obsteretter flew to Canada on Wednesday with three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 14 forwards. “The team is really looking forward to the tournament and of course it’s really looking forward to playing against other teams,” Elias said before leaving Munich.

In Group A, Germany will meet Finland (December 26, 8 p.m. CET), the Czech Republic (December 27, 1 a.m.), Canada (December 29, 1 a.m.) at Rogers Place in Edmonton – the home of the Oilers – from boxing today) and Austria (December 31, 8 p.m.). German matches as well as all matches from the quarter-finals onwards will be shown by MagentaSport.

With Stützle, Reichel and Peterka, he lost three top players

The two NHL nominees are John-Jason Peterka and Lukas Reichel – as well as Tim Stützle, who is already active in the NHL – but not there. The North American Legions were already missing from the initial 27-man squad.

Peterka (Rochester American) and Reichel (Rockford IceHogs) currently play in the American Hockey League (AHL) for farm teams of NHL clubs and are hoping to make the leap into the North American Pro League. In the 2020 draft, Peterka was selected by the Buffalo Sabers, Reichel by the Chicago Blackhawks.