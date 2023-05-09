Velo-city 2023, the world’s largest cycling conference, opens in Leipzig – Leipzig

As the world’s largest and most influential cycling summit, participants from around 60 countries take part in this edition of Velo-city. In six plenary sessions and 66 parallel sessions, cycling will be presented as a simple solution to some of the world’s most complex problems. With over 430 speakers, this edition of the World Cycling Summit is one of the biggest Velo-city events ever. New and more interactive session formats will be offered for the first time, including roundtable discussions, workshops and walkthroughs.

The city of Leipzig, as a co-organizer, represents the need for change in a world shaped by climate change. “The challenges facing cities around the world in combating the climate crisis are enormous. How we shape cooperation in communities in the future will be crucial. We need more fairness in transport in favor of climate-friendly mobility, greater road safety and better quality of stay. Cycling is very important here,” said the City of Leipzig. Thomas Dieberg, Mayor and Alderman for Urban Development and Construction, says: “As one of the fastest growing and most dynamic cities in Germany, Leipzig has developed a network of safe cycle paths and tackled green urban redevelopment over the past 30 years.”

Jill Warren, Executive Director of ECF: “More cycling is essential if we are to create more sustainable transport systems and more liveable cities and communities. Velo-city brings people together and inspires them to make more changes. Cycling to explore the green and inclusive potential “Our ambitions are based on strong policies and should be translated into actions. Cycling must be an important part of a sustainable and inclusive future, and Velo-city2023 is a catalyst to drive that change.”

Henk Swarttouw, President of ECF, adds: “Leipzig shows the way to a greener future and promotes cycling as a dynamic and integrated means of transport. The motto ‘Leading the Change’ could not be more appropriate. Cycling is sustainable and answers the challenges we face globally and locally. In the coming days I look forward to an exciting edition of Velo-city 2023 – the world cycling summit that will bring the global cycling community together.”

Inauguration of the conference

The conference began on May 9, 2023 with the first plenary session in the morning. Velo-city 2023 Inaugural Speakers:

Georges Gilkinet, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mobility, Belgium -ECF

Francois Bausch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mobility and Public Works, Luxembourg

Daniel Mays, Member of the Franz Timmermans Cabinet, Executive Vice-President, European Commission

LK van den Brandt, Minister of Transport, Public Works and Road Safety, Brussels-Capital, Belgium

Burghardt Jung, Mayor of Leipzig, Germany

Sirin Helvin Stav, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Transport, Oslo, Norway

Rodney Ellis, Commissioner, Harris County, Texas, USA

Joe Jewell, Director, Diabetes Changing Cities, Novo Nordisk, UK

Emmanuel John, President, Africa Urban Cycling Organization, Nigeria

Andrea Torres, Director of Project Support and Learning, Urban 95, Bernard Van Leer Foundation, Chile

Carlos Moreno, creator of the 15-minute city concept and key advisor to the Mayor of Paris, gave a keynote address on making the city the world’s most bike-friendly city.

Technical tours, exhibition, ancillary program

Technology tours and inspirational side events will also be part of the program. The Velo-City Exhibition With more than 90 exhibitors, it offers the first ever “Dynamo Hub” from the entire mobility sector, a space for innovative start-ups and companies organized by the city of Leipzig in cooperation with SpinLab – The HHL Accelerator. The European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF) and Cycling Industries Europe are awarded with prize money of 17,000 euros. Smart pedal pitch to apply.

On the evening of May 10, 2023, the Velo-City Bike Parade There thousands of citizens will celebrate outdoor cycling with Velo-City participants. The event starts at Augustusplatz with a pre-show at 5pm and is scheduled to start at 6pm.

Velo-City 2023 is co-financed by taxes based on a budget approved by the Saxon state parliament.

More info

www.leipzig.de/velo-city

www.english.leipzig.de/velo-city