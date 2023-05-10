Ricky Steamboat Turns Down Lucrative Job Offer From AEW – Commander Unhurt? – AEW Ratings in UK and Canada – “AEW Rampage #91” is free and full length

– Ricky Steamboat revealed an offer to All Elite Wrestling during a virtual autograph session on Facebook. So they wanted to hire the WWE Hall of Famer as a producer/road agent, and according to the 70-year-old it would have been a big deal for him financially as well. He ultimately turned down the offer, however, as he did not want to continue touring at this point in his career. Last year, Steamboat was the guest host on the August 17th edition of AEW Dynamite.

– In late April, reports surfaced that Commander might have injured his knee at a Demand Lucha independent show in Toronto. In an update, Dave Meltzer reports that the now 24-year-old Mexican has started to plug an injury spot in his Indy appearances. The background is that he has been tipped by many to scale back his amazing style as he has signed a lucrative contract with AEW to protect his body. It’s unclear if he was actually injured during the Toronto show in question. However, he did not play a single match after that.

– The 26 April 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite premiered in the UK on 28 April 2023 (from 9pm UK time) on ITV4, watched by 77,000 viewers. Compared to the previous week (95,000 viewers from 9 pm), the number of viewers dropped significantly.

On TSN3 in Canada, meanwhile, 72,000 viewers watched the same “Dynamite” version on April 26, 2023, 38,000 of whom were in the key Canadian target group P25-54 (124,000 viewers the previous week, of which 77,000).

By comparison: The April 24, 2023 edition of “RAW” was watched by 77,000 viewers in Canada, including 77,000 in the Canadian core audience P25-54. The April 25, 2023 edition of NXT only aired after 12:00 p.m., so only 5,000 viewers tuned in (of which only 1,000 were in the key Canadian target group P25-54). On April 28, 2023, “Smackdown” tuned in with 58,000 viewers, including 34,000 in P25-54.

– The “DMAX Wrestling DE” channel has meanwhile made last week’s edition of “AEW Rampage #91” available on YouTube. So, if you haven’t had a chance to watch the show yet, you can watch it for free here:

