Stock indices in Canada fell at the end of today’s session; S&P/TSX down 0.32% on Investing.com

© Reuters. Stock indices in Canada fell at the end of today’s session; S&P/TSX down 0.32%



Investing.com – Canadian stocks fell after the close on Tuesday, with losses in, and lower prices.

It was down 0.32% at the close of trade in Toronto.

The best offers of the season are ahead Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSX:), which rose 3.75% or 3.38 points and traded at 93.66 at the close. George Weston Ltd. Meanwhile, TSX: added 2.70% or 3.80 pips to close at 144.74. Amira Incorporated (TSX 🙂 It rose 2.04% or 1.22 points and closed at 61.14 points.

Worst performance of the season Nuvei Corp (TSX:), which was down 8.04% or 6.00 points, at 68.64 at the close. Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSX: down 5.92%, or 0.38 points, to close at 6.04. Ballard Energy Systems Inc (TSX 🙂 fell 5.13%, or 0.86 points, to 15.91.

Declining shares outnumbered advancing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange by 706 versus 333 and 121 closed unchanged.

George Weston Ltd shares (TSX: all-time highs); Gain 2.70% or 3.80 to 144.74. Emera Incorporated (TSX 🙂 shares hit all-time highs; It increased 2.04% or 1.22 to 61.14. Ballard Power Systems Inc (TSX 🙂 shares hit 52-week low; It lost 5.13% or 0.86 to 15.91.

Which measures the implied volatility of S&P/TSX options down 12.38% to 12.95.

Gold futures for February delivery were down 0.95%, or 16.95, to $1,771.35 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodity trading, crude oil for January delivery fell 1.22%, or 0.87, to $70.42 a barrel, while Brent oil for February was down 1.32%, or 0.98, to trade at $73.41 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar / the US dollar was down 0.42% to 0.7775, while the Canadian dollar / the euro was down 0.16% to 0.6907.

US dollar index futures rose 0.27% to 96.535.